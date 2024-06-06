The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to the swift approval of a 300% increment for judicial officers by Federal Government, urging the latter to use the same energy to address the plight of other Nigerian workers.

The NLC made the clarion call in a post via its official X handle on Thursday.

“See the speed of approval, Why not use the same speed for Nigeria Workers ??

“The last minimum wage Act, has expired since April.

“#WE DEMAND A LIVING WAGE NOW!” The post read.

Recall Senate had on Wednesday, June 5 approved a bill that grants a 300 per cent salary increase for judicial officers at the federal and state levels.

The Red Chamber approved the report presented by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC- Borno North), to the lawmakers.

This follows the consideration and adoption of an executive bill transmitted by President Bola Tinubu, which sought to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE