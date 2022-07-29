NLC tells Nigerians to stand against ethnic, religious division

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers and Nigerians across the federation to resist all the tactics used by political elites to sow the discord and division among the citizens.

NLC pointed out that the recent events happening in the country among the political elites is enough evidence for Nigerians to gear themselves and reject the ethnic and religious line divisions being sold to citizens.

“We have realised the fact that they have used different approaches to divide Nigerians. Unfortunately for them, NLC is a pan-Nigerian organisation that cannot be divided. Workers and Nigerians at large should not allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or religious lines. This is just a diversion of interest. Their division tool is happening now, workers should be wiser, citizens should be wiser. We should work assiduously to unite and save Nigeria and not to divide Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Delivering his opening speech at the NLC 18th Rain School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who is also the President of International Trade Unions Confederation (ITUC), stressed how important it is for workers and the entire Nigeria population to educate themselves and their mind to knowing their rights and the truth to enable the pursuit of Nigeria’s unity and development.

The NLC president went on to stress the efforts of the labour centres to educate their members. “We are prioritising the education of our rank and file, particularly the working class. This is so important because we are in a time and period where either falsehood and misconstrued information are the order of the day, particularly with social media.

“Therefore, we need to have our members not only well educated, but they should be grounded on contemporary issues of developments. And that is why these schools have been run successfully for more than two decades now. And it is hoped that they will continue to improve from one level of school to another.

“The theme of this year’s Rain School is very apt. I think it captures the mood of the moment – labour, politics, national development, and social justice in Nigeria. This captures essentially the mood of the moment, because whether we like it or not, politics as well known and its activities are associated with governance.

“Our country is now in the midst of political activities and a lot of attention is being diverted from the core issues that ought to drive development, issues confronting the working class, issues confronting the larger polity.

“The Nigerian ruling elites have survived primarily by dividing us the working class on the basis of many primordial interests, of recent, on the basis of tribe or religion. But I am happy that the labour movement and NLC is one pan-Nigerian organisation that has remained very united and has continued to unite Nigerians.

“So we should not fall prey to some of those divide tactics, they are deliberate. Even the security challenges we are facing today, I can assure you that it is a creation of the political elites. Before 1999, we never heard of terrorism, we never heard of kidnapping, we only read in books, but today is the order. A creation by the political elites, therefore, it will take a political decision to also correct some of those abnormalities created by the political elites.

“They will try to divide us the more, they will try to sow the seed of ethics and religious division among workers and citizens the more. But a people that are united can never be divided. We are a pan-Nigerian organisation and we cannot be divided along ethnic and religious lines. We will unite the country, we will give direction. We are going to hold town hall meetings. In other climes, we would have been discussing the economy because the economy of Nigeria whether we like it or not is at the verge of collapsing.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”





He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP