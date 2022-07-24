NLC shuns FG, set to commence nationwide protest in solidarity with ASUU, SSANU, NASU, on Tuesday

Determined to show its solidarity with the striking workers in the public tertiary education sector in the country, and also to lend its voice to the call on the Federal government to speedily resolve the issues that caused the ongoing strike, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions, have concluded plans to hold a nationwide protest.

Believed to be an avenue through which the organized labour want to exhibit its strength and determination to stand against anti-worker policies of the government, NLC in a notification letter to the Commissioner of Police in Abuja made known its resolve to embark on a nationwide rally on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022.

The rally according to the letter is part of the Labour Centre’s direct action to condemn what it described as “the Iaissez-faire attitude of the government to the lingering industrial action in Nigeria’s Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutions especially the recent activation of “no work no pay” policy on striking university workers.”

Recall that Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had on Thursday last week appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

Ngige made the appeal at a meeting with the leadership of NLC in his office in Abuja. He informed the labour leaders of the efforts so far made by the Federal Government to resolve the impasse in the university system, saying that efforts were still ongoing.

He further hinted to the NLC leadership that he incorporated them into the tripartite conciliation going on in his Ministry, and being very much aware of the efforts of the Government to resolve the impasse, they were not expected to embark on any rally or protest.

He added that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) mandated him to notify them of the serious security implications of the planned protest.

However, not deterred by the Minister’s appeal, NLC in a letter dated 20th July, 2022, signed by its General Secretary, Comrade E man Ugboaja Esq, mni and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, said; “the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC, held on 30th June, 2022 in Abuja, observed as follows: That students in Nigeria’s public universities comprising largely of students from working class and poor families have been on strike for nearly four months now. Students of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have also in recent times faced the same challenge;

“That despite the efforts of Congress and trade unions in Nigeria’s university system to resolve this crisis including the convening of high-powered meetings of stakeholders, the government has failed to address this issue with the seriousness it deserves; and

“Instead of investing the required commitment to resolve the lingering industrial crisis in Nigeria’s universities and other tertiary education institutions, the government is exacerbating the situation by the recent declaration of ”no work no pay” policy resulting in the stoppage of the salaries of the striking university workers.

“We condemn the laissez-faire attitude of the government to the lingering industrial action in Nigeria’s Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutions especially the recent activation of the “no work no pay” policy on striking university workers.

“We described the stoppage of salaries of striking university workers: as draconian especially since the government is responsible for the strike action by its failure to honour a legally valid collective bargaining agreement and consequently, we resolved to organise a one-day solidarity action in support of Congress affiliates in the Education sector.

“In view of the foregoing, we write to inform you that the Congress will lead a rally of Nigerian workers to the Government House/ State House of Assembly on Tuesday, 26 July, 2022. to deliver the message to the workers. in hope that the government will put an end to the lingering issues in the education sector.

“In deference to S. 83(4) of the Police Act, we count on your usual support and understanding.”





Meanwhile, some sister workers union have declared their solidarity with the striking tertiary education unions, saying they will fully participate in the protest and May even join the strike to show their disappointment and displeasure against the federal government for allowing the country’s public tertiary education to be closed down for this long.

Taking the lead, the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) call on President Mohammadu Buhari-led government to end the ongoing strike that seems to have permanently shut down Nigeria’s tertiary education without further delay.

In a press statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Biobelemoye J. Josiah, and Acting Secretary General, Comrade Auwalu Yusuf Kiyawa, said; “The Leadership of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria have followed with keen interest the ongoing industrial impasse in the Country’s Public tertiary Institutions, which had led to their closure since 14h February, 2022 and the lethargic response of Government in addressing the problem.

“MHWUN wishes to use this medium to unequivocally state that we firmly stand behind the University based Unions and the clear position of NLC leadership in this historic struggle.

“Our State Councils have been put on a red alert, as we will not hesitate to declare a solidarity strike in support of the Unions if Government fails to resolve the issue within a reasonable time.”

Also, the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), declared its participation in the protest and threatened to shut down activities in the construction industry in solidarity with striking unions in the education sector.

NUCECFWW made the threat in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Mr Stephen Okoro, and General Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Walama, on Friday.

The union said that it was putting its members on alert for the solidarity strike in line with the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“We wish to state unequivocally that our union shall, in solidarity with ASUU, NASU, SSANU, and in alliance with NLC, shut down activities in the construction industry.

“This is in solidarity with unions in the education sector, to drive home their demands for improved welfare package and effective sustenance of Nigerian universities development goal,” it said.

The National leadership of the joint Public Service Negotiations Council (JPSNC) Trade Union side, has also directed its workers across the country to prepare for mass protest against the Federal Government’s insensitivity to ASUU, NASU and SSANU demands.

In JPSNC in a press release jointly signed by its National Chairperson, Comrade Benjamin Anthony, and the National Secretary, Comrade Bomoi Mohammed Ibraheem, declared that “in the pursuit of ASUU struggle, the joint Council has no alternative opinion than to support their actions and call out all Public Service workers nationwide to embark on a solidarity strike in support of the struggle to liberate the education sector from the firm grip of uncaring government who derives Joy in sending their offspring to private universities ( local and foreign) thereby destroying the future of the children of the less privileged class to face life-threatening pains of unpopular social economic policies.”

The state further described as lackadaisical the attitude of the federal government to addressing the issues in the demand of ASUU without any concrete resolution in sight this has caused a serious defect in the educational pursuit of innocent Nigerian students in public universities.

“The students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions are largely children from the less privileged class who have been at home since four (4) months ago without any headway in sight to resolving the seemingly intractable issues. The government’s nonchalant attitude to the welfare of the masses they profess to represent is worrisome and has been the bane of this crisis.

“Arising from the above, the council hereby align with the decision of the NLC, TUC and Civil Society Organisations in propounding a realistic and lasting resolution to the crisis which up to date still remains unresolved, the teeming students due to idleness and prolonged stay at home could be prone to various social vices which could have a negative impact in their lives and invariably have an adverse effect on the society.”

Two weeks back, the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) says it will join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its solidarity strike over the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

NUBIFIE in a statement signed by its National President, Mr Anthony Abakpa, and General Secretary, Mr Mohammed Sheikh, said it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and July 27 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria public universities and others.

NUBUFIE said it was obvious that the lingering lecturers’ strike, since Feb. 14, would continue to take a huge toll on the academic performance of the students. The union added that the strike has caused psychological trauma to both students and their poor parents.

The union called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene concretely and end the ongoing strikes, and went further to say; “If after the one-day protest by NLC on this issue and nothing is done, the union will have no other option than to call out all our members in banks, insurance and other financial institutions in solidarity with ASUU.”

