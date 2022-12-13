NLC reiterates position on fuel subsidy removal, says no going back on workers’ position on 2023 election

THE organised labour has reiterated its position to resist any attempt to remove subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit without full restoration of the refineries in the country.

It also reiterated its resolve to mobilise workers ahead of the 2023 general election to vote for candidates that are ready to implement economic and social policies that would promote members welfare.

NLC’s position came just as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, said that the current N30,000 national minimum wage was no longer a living wage due to the inflationary trend.

Both the governor and NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said this recently at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of NLC Harmattan School taking place at Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking on the contentious issue of removal of fuel subsidy by the government, Wabba said that the organised labour maintains its position and opposition to the removal of subsidy on imported petroleum products as such would multiply the hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Against the backdrop of re-emergence of long fuel queues in the country’s major cities, Wabba said that labour movement believes that the only way the fuel subsidy crisis can be addressed in a sustainable manner is for the government to fix local refineries and to accountably discuss the current subsidy regime.

“What do you even call a subsidy? Subsidy is inefficiency; our inefficiency or inability to refine products. That is what we call subsidy. If we are refining, we should not be talking about subsidy and why can’t we refine?

“We said we will not discuss anything subsidy. What they have told us is that the refineries will be fixed by 2023 and it will start production. So once we start production, we can now come to the table and see what you call subsidy,” he said.

He further said that the consumption of PMS and all details about it are shrouded in secrecy which is typical of a capitalist economy, adding that in a socialist economy, they look at how to make the people happy, and to remove the stress from the people.

Giving example of the deregulation of diesel supply in the country, Wabba said that the cost of diesel has gone up astronomically since the policy was implemented.

“What they call subsidy removal is just increasing the price which has happened in the case of subsidy on kerosene and diesel. We have removed the subsequent subsidy on diesel and kerosene. How much is diesel today, it is almost N850 to N860, per litre.”

“Is that the same thing we want to apply to PMS? How many people can afford it? These are the very important questions that we need to interrogate. And this is what labour has been interrogating. So, we are not running away from and we have never ran away or shied away from discussing the issue of subsidy. Whether there is or not, we can discuss it,” he said.

Wabba said that NLC was aware that part of the reason for current fuel scarcity was the problem of high cost of diesel which is affecting owners of petrol tankers used to transport PMS.

“But the bottom line is that we will resist any price increase in the name of removal of subsidy. Let us look at the issue of subsidy. What do we say is the issue of subsidy? Does it only mean price increase? In the case of this, diesel adulteration is still there. Adulteration is more now in the case of diesel which has been fully deregulated, and the prices are not within the reach of anybody,” he said.





On his part, the NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugboaja, described the issue of petrol subsidy as an anetama for labour movement and the members, adding that no worker would be happy to cast his or her vote for any candidates who goes against labour’s stand on removal of subsidy.

According to Ugboaja, NLC is in support of removal of fuel subsidy to the extent that the government would ensure local production and supply of the product so that Nigerians can reap its rewards in terms of increase in jobs and revenue.

Kwara State governor, who spoke to journalists at the commencement of NLC Harmattan School programme, said that the current minimum wage of N30,000 has lost its value and can no longer be considered as a living wage for any worker in the country.

The governor said that his administration has started the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage which was not approved by the previous administration.

“Since our assumption of office, we not only paid the minimum wage but we have ensured that workers are paid salaries as and when due,” he said.

He however expressed the hope that the Federal Government would undertake a review of the minimum wage so as to cushion the harsh effects of inflation.

“It is important that every worker earns a living wage. As you are aware that with the inflationary trend, even N30,000 minimum wage is not enough and even at that amount, the government is still taking part of it as taxes.

“The challenge for my government is to engage more people to work and minimum wage is something I continue to work on. I hope and strongly believe that before the end of next year, the minimum wage will go up,” he said.

Earlier in his presentation, the Director-General of the Labour Institute, Comrade Isah Aremu, said that knowledge acquisition on handling of labour issues especially for union leaders is very key to industrial harmony in the country.

He described the theme of the 2022 Harmattan School as very timely and apt, coming at a time in the political history of the country when organised labour is seeking a better platform to advance the struggle of working women and men for decent work and decent lives.

Aremu, who said that the Harmattan School event coincided with his two years in office, said notwithstanding the limited budget, the Institute has deliberately improved on the hostel and classroom facilities.

He lamented the neglect of the 40-year old Institute, which he said has been grossly underfunded despite its key role in labour education and capacity build-up of workers.

The DG said the Institute required an estimated N50 billion to rebuild its deteriorated facilities but currently receives less than a billion Naira annual budget which can hardly meet its need.

Aremu urged MINILS and NLC to work out a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding/Agreement to make this collaboration in all areas of labour education sustainable.