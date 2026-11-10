NLC moves to put workers’ interests at heart of COP31 climate talks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stepped up efforts to secure workers’ representation in global climate decision-making, demanding a stronger voice in the proposed Just Transition Mechanism, fair climate financing and policies that protect jobs and livelihoods as countries prepare for COP31 in Türkiye.

The NLC National Coordinator of Climate Change and Just Transition, Mr Eche Asuzu, stated this at the 2026 Pre-COP31 Trade Unions and Tripartite Meeting in Abuja, where he called for organised labour to be actively involved in shaping climate policies and decisions that directly affect workers.

The meeting, organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the NLC, was themed “Climate Action in the Workplace: A Call to Tripartism”, and focused on strengthening workers’ participation in climate action through engagement among government, employers and organised labour.

Asuzu said workers must not be left out of negotiations on the transition to a low-carbon economy, insisting that their interests must be reflected in the structures and mechanisms established to implement climate commitments.

“Organised labour must actively advocate for workers’ participation,” he said, urging trade unions to demand representation in the Just Transition Mechanism and other climate decision-making structures at COP31.

“As workers, we must continue to struggle to ensure that our voices are heard and our interests represented,” he added.

He identified energy sovereignty, climate finance, mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and the operationalisation of the Just Transition Mechanism as critical issues requiring attention at the forthcoming conference.

On energy, the NLC coordinator called for energy sufficiency, sovereignty and independence, stressing the need for affordable, accessible and sustainable power to support productivity, business growth, employment and economic development.

He said unreliable electricity supply continued to undermine workplace productivity and the growth of businesses, particularly across vulnerable African communities, arguing that access to energy should be treated not merely as an environmental concern but also as an economic and social development priority.

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On climate financing, Asuzu called for increased investment in energy infrastructure, technological innovation and renewable energy, warning that Africa must not replace its dependence on fossil fuels with another form of dependence on foreign technology and financing.

“Climate finance must not become another debt burden for African countries; we do not want funds provided at excessively high interest rates,” he said, advocating fair financing arrangements that would enable developing countries to address climate challenges without worsening their debt situations.

He also urged climate negotiators to advance adaptation indicators that reflect Africa’s peculiar vulnerabilities, ensure adequate funding for responses to droughts and floods, and make the Loss and Damage Fund fully operational to support countries bearing the consequences of climate change.

On the Just Transition Mechanism, he called for its establishment under the United Nations climate framework, with clearly defined structures, adequate funding and guaranteed workers’ representation in decision-making throughout the transition process.

The ILO National Project Coordinator, Mr Steve Agugua, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that workers participate meaningfully in climate policy development and implementation.

“Workers are an integral part of the International Labour Organisation, and our work will not be complete without their participation,” he said, stressing that their voices must directly influence the organisation’s activities and interventions.

Agugua said the ILO supported Nigeria’s development of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with just transition considerations incorporated into the process.

He also commended the NLC for championing climate issues within the labour movement through its Just Transition Project, noting that pre-COP and post-COP engagements were important for strengthening trade unions’ negotiation skills and advocacy capacity.

He announced that the ILO would organise a tripartite workshop in early December to review COP31 outcomes, Nigeria’s NDC 3.0 and just transition issues with relevant stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Climate Change Expert with the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Ms Rhoda Boateng, said COP31 would feature thematic-led discussions, including electrification and green industrialisation, alongside the established negotiation tracks.

She described the new thematic approach as an opportunity for African countries to advance their industrialisation interests, noting that African negotiators had repeatedly encountered resistance in efforts to secure meaningful commitments on the continent’s industrial development.

Boateng said the Turkish Government was promoting a proposed global target of increasing electrification rates to 35 per cent by 2035, urging African policymakers and negotiators to scrutinise the proposal and ensure that the continent’s energy and development priorities were adequately protected.

She called on policymakers to ensure that African trade union demands were reflected in COP31 resolutions, while urging the media to sustain engagement on climate issues and workers’ interests.

Boateng described the NLC as a strategic partner in advancing workers’ priorities and ensuring that the concerns of organised labour received adequate attention at the forthcoming climate conference.