NLC launches Migrant Recruitment Advisor to fight against migrant workers’ exploitation 

AS part of its efforts to win the war against the alarming rate of exploitation faced by migrant workers, Nigerians in particular, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has launched an online-based tool, Migrant Recruitment Advisor (MRA).

The MRA is an online-based, technology-driven tool that migrant workers can utilise to reduce and ultimately eliminate the exploitation and abuses that they are exposed to, experience and suffer in the course of their labour migration journey.

The Advisor has several features which allows migrants to report defaulting recruitment agencies as well as share their migration experience.

The MRA was developed with support from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa).

Speaking at the launch, NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, expressed the Congress’ readiness to continue to protect the human and labour rights of migrant workers and also contribute to efforts to defeat fragility and build resilience and stability to counter forced mobility.

He said, “This is one of the ways as trade unions, we are contributing to other stakeholders’ efforts to prevent desperate journeys where many get stranded, defrauded, frustrated, abused and in the worst cases, die.

“As NLC, we shall continue to support all actors, especially critical stakeholders in the world of work in their several positive and pragmatic initiatives deployed to assist migrants, migrant workers and members of their families and communities to ensure the protection of their human and labour rights and contribute to efforts to defeat fragility and build resilience and stability to counter forced mobility.

“We have affirmed that fair recruitment and responsive governance are some of the ways to tame exploitation and abuses in the world of work, eliminate poverty and inequality. In essence, the pursuit of fair recruitment for all including migrant workers ensures that the migrants, their families, business, receiving and host economies all benefit. We shall continue to donate efforts in the realisation of this goal.”

While declaring the event open, Ms. Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, expressed the Federal Government’s optimism that the MRA platform would further support the government’s efforts to reduce incidences of irregular migration and, if possible, eliminate it.

She said, guided by the ILO’s General Principles and Operational Guidelines for Fair Recruitment, the Federal Government hopes the workers’ union initiative would further strengthen the government’s ongoing efforts through enhanced collaboration with social partners.

Daju said, “You will agree that the work world is changing and that labour mobility is now a part of a more dynamic and globally connected world. In this setting, Private Employment Agencies (PEAs) play a crucial role in giving job seekers a starting point for employment and balancing global labour supply and demand. In recognition of this fact, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has been implementing the Recruiters’ License Scheme to regulate the activities of Private Employment Agencies to prevent abusive and unfair labour practices.”