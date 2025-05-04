NLC lauds Ebonyi gov over clearance of 18 years pensions

The organised Labour in Ebonyi, has commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for clearing entitlements of retired workers in the state from 1996 till date.

This was even as they reeled out many challenges facing workers in the State and called for the Governor’s immediate intervention.

This was contained in the May Day address presented by Comrade Ogugua Egwu, Chairman of NLC in the State, on behalf of the Organized Labour at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

“Your Excellency Sir, some of these plights include: Transportation challenges (Provision of more CNG Buses for workers) Housing challenges (provision of more housing estates for workers).

“Increasing the pension of Retirees as is obtainable in other parts of the country. Equipping Government offices in the Centenary City Reinstatement of the bulk release of Leave allowance in line with the realities of the New National Minimum wage, 2024.

“Reinstating the full salary of staff of the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo. An additional monthly release of twenty-five million naira only would solve this problem.

“Your Excellency Sir, these issues we believe can be handled with your touch of Midas. And Sir, we use this medium to thank you for directing the immediate recall to work at Ebonyi State University (EBSU), of Comrade Ikechuku Igwenyi and Co. after three (3) years of suffering unjust suspension from work for union activities.

“This noble gesture of yours will remain golden in our hearts. We also thank you immensely for granting our request for the cost implication of consequential adjustment with substantial progression to be included in the 2025 Budget. We believe it is a mark of your goodwill and desire for implementation. It is a gesture we shall never forget as Organised Labour.

“Sir, all we desire as your children, as your people, is for you to keep granting us that cordiality of being in the Civic Space of our dear state by providing an avenue for constant and periodic interface and engagement to enable a firsthand feel of the pulse of Ebonyi Workers,” the organized Labour said.

He opined that the Governor has given the state enviable facelift through his Peoples Charter of Needs mantra;

“A man who expressed the need for a robust engagement during periods of labour disputes, thereby allowing the Working class to have a voice in the civic space; A man who has appointed unionists and technocrats into his cabinet; A man who feels the pains and anxieties of Ebonyi Workers;

“They said he is unshakable but indeed, his soft heart yearns to touch humanity and that’s why we describe him as the most humanistic Governor of our time. He has done so much that we must question “What he is yet to do for us?” Is it the payment of gratuity to abandoned Retirees spanning almost 18 years; is it the implementation of the New national minimum wage?

“Is it the provision of the toll-free buses to convey workers to work? Is the construction of housing units for public and civil servants? Is it the foreign and local Postgraduate scholarships for Ebonyians? Is it the Christmas bonuses that create the loudest bang of credit alerts for workers? Where do we stop?”

The Organized Labour assured the Governor that it would continue it be a partner in the process of enthroning the rights of workers and ensuring that the Civic Space in the state and Nigeria as a whole, will be engaging and progressive for all.

Responding, the Governor expressed his administration’s readiness to address the challenges facing the workers in the State, noting that the government and the leadership of workers would sit down to tackle the challenges.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE