NLC laments height of poverty in Nigeria, tasks FG on education, healthcare, social justice 

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), has advised the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for education and healthcare service to thrive, thereby paving the way for developmental growth, employment opportunities, social inclusion and a better living condition in the country.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who said this at an event organised by Cuban Embassy in Nigeria to mark the 5th memorial of former Cuba president, Fidel Castro, further noted that it is important that the Nigerian government intensifies efforts in ensuring her citizens’ dignity is boosted by entrenching justice and a better living as Fidel Castro did in his country.

Furthermore, the NLC president decried the height of poverty in Nigeria, saying the rate at which citizens are suffering is alarming despite the perceived increase in wealth creation.

Wabba said that some persons were using the COVID-19 pandemic to accumulate wealth for themselves, which he said was clear evidence of the absence of social justice in the country.

While noting that democracy was not working for people in many jurisdictions, but for few, Wabba said that the former Cuban leader was an inspiration to many who believed that the system must be changed to work for the better.

He said, “Today as we remember him, wealth has more than tripled but poverty is also very perverse in many jurisdictions, including where we are today (Nigeria). This is the truth and therefore there is a lack of social justice.

“Even within the midst of Covid-19, people are still accumulating wealth using Covid-19 to accumulate wealth. Therefore, that is why an occasion like today’s resonates with the fact that we must continue to engage the system.

“In many jurisdictions democracy is not working for the people; democracy is actually working for few and that is why wealth has captured democratic power in many jurisdictions and we can list them – that wealth has captured democratic power and when wealth captures democratic power it is the continuous accumulation of wealth.

“We must then stand up to continue to assert our rights and authority as citizens, as comrades but importantly, as working men and women. It is so important because this occasion reminds us of the struggle of our late comrade, Fidel Castrol.”

On her part, the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carla Polido called for more solidarity to stop the economic blockade against the Republic of Cuba by the United States and its allies.

She also clarified that the anti protest in Cuba last July was blown out of proportion by Western media.

Nigerian Tribune reports that there were members of the diplomatic corps who were present to show their solidarity with the Cuba people which include the Ambassadors of Palestine, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Namibia, among others.

