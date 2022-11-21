NLC is not ready to accept mass sack of workers in Kaduna again ― Ayuba

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said the congress is not ready to accept the mass dismissal of workers in the state.

The state chairman of NLC, Ayuba Magaji stated this while receiving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Hon Isa Ashiru in continuation of the congress engagement with gubernatorial candidates in the state ahead of the 2023 elections on Monday.

While lamenting the mass dismissal of over 26,000 workers in the state, Ayuba averred that the sad event is still very fresh in their minds.

To this end, he said the congress is not ready to lose any worker again in the name of mass sack or any other thing.

“In fact as a leader, my heart is still bleeding over the mass sacking of workers. I am totally displaced by the careless action of the present APC government in the state.

However, he was quick to point out that the engagement with the governorship candidates is not to interrogate them but to know what they have in stock for the people of the state.

He said at the end of the engagement with the candidates, “labour would decide on which of the candidates it would support, saying,” we are going to be partisan and be actively involved in the gubernatorial elections of 2023.

While presenting his agenda to NLC, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru noted that if he becomes governor, security will be the topmost priority of the PDP government in the state.

He said globally drugs and cultism are two ingredients fueling insecurity, but the present government is paying lip service to tackle the menace.

“The PDP government will not relent in tackling the present insecurity bedevilling the state. In two years we will be able to restore peace, he said.

