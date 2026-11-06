NLC honours late General Secretary, urges unity in labour movement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for renewed unity, solidarity, and commitment to workers’ rights as it honoured the memory of its late General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja, for his contributions to the growth of organised labour in Nigeria.

The call was made at a special remembrance gathering organised by the Edo State Council of the Congress, where labour leaders and stakeholders paid tribute to Ugboaja and other departed comrades who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for workers’ welfare and social justice.

Speaking at the event on Friday in Benin, the Chairman of the NLC Edo State Council Caretaker Committee, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said the gathering was an opportunity to celebrate the life, leadership, and enduring contributions of the late labour leader to the Nigerian labour movement.

Comrade Igbafen disclosed that similar remembrance activities were taking place simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja, describing the initiative as a collective effort by the Congress to preserve the memories and legacies of its departed leaders.

He urged members to draw inspiration from the courage, dedication, and selflessness of the deceased, stressing that the future of organised labour depended on unity, solidarity, and a sustained commitment to defending the interests of Nigerian workers.

The caretaker committee chairman also called on labour leaders to sustain the ideals of their departed colleagues by strengthening the struggle for improved workers’ welfare, the protection of labour rights, and social justice.

Also speaking, a former Permanent Secretary in the Edo State Ministry of Agriculture, Comrade Bashir Kadiri, urged the NLC to use the occasion to undertake a critical assessment of its responsibilities and renew its commitment to the emancipation of Nigerian workers.

Kadiri described Ugboaja as a humble, courageous, and principled labour leader whose dedication to justice and the protection of workers’ rights left an enduring legacy, urging the Congress to uphold his ideals through selflessness, unity, and collective action.

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He stressed that meaningful change in the labour movement could only be achieved through deliberate struggle, challenging labour leaders to examine their achievements and shortcomings and strengthen their resolve to defend the welfare and rights of workers across the country.

Another labour leader, Comrade Jude Obasanmi, described the late Ugboaja as a committed trade unionist whose contributions helped advance the labour movement, urging members to preserve his legacy and ensure that his sacrifices continued to inspire future generations.

He said the responsibility of sustaining the foundation laid by the late NLC General Secretary rested on present and future labour leaders, particularly in ensuring that the Congress remained committed to its core mandate of protecting Nigerian workers.