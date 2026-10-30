NLC gives FG, Osun govt seven-day ultimatum to resolve LG workers’ crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal and Osun State governments to urgently resolve the lingering crisis affecting local government workers in the state, warning that continued uncertainty over their entitlements could undermine industrial harmony.
The Congress said harmonious industrial relations could not thrive in an environment where workers’ welfare was neglected and their legitimate benefits remained uncertain.
It urged both levels of government to take urgent and responsible steps to address the issues within the seven-day ultimatum issued over the dispute.
The NLC also called on relevant stakeholders to support efforts to find a transparent and lasting solution that would restore normal operations in the local government system.
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According to the Congress, resolving the crisis would not only promote industrial peace but also ease the hardship faced by affected workers and enable them to sustain their livelihoods.
It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers’ rights and promoting industrial peace, stressing that workers’ welfare and entitlements must be prioritised in resolving the dispute.
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