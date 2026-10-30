Labour

NLC gives FG, Osun govt seven-day ultimatum to resolve LG workers’ crisis

Adeolu Adeyemo
NLC LOGO NLC on insecurity in Nigeria NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal and Osun State governments to urgently resolve the lingering crisis affecting local government workers in the state, warning that continued uncertainty over their entitlements could undermine industrial harmony.

The Congress said harmonious industrial relations could not thrive in an environment where workers’ welfare was neglected and their legitimate benefits remained uncertain.

It urged both levels of government to take urgent and responsible steps to address the issues within the seven-day ultimatum issued over the dispute.

The NLC also called on relevant stakeholders to support efforts to find a transparent and lasting solution that would restore normal operations in the local government system.

ALSO READ: 2027: Lagos cannot afford to experiment, Sanwo-Olu tells voters

According to the Congress, resolving the crisis would not only promote industrial peace but also ease the hardship faced by affected workers and enable them to sustain their livelihoods.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers’ rights and promoting industrial peace, stressing that workers’ welfare and entitlements must be prioritised in resolving the dispute.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article Police arrest suspected armed robber, recover firearms in Rivers FCT: Police arrest self-acclaimed pastor, one other over interstate car theft
Next Article The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Chibuzo Okereke, has rejected the idea of an opposition consensus 2027: Draw inspiration from Lula’s victory in Brazil, LP urges Nigerians

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune