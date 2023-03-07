Michael Ovat

Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor has been elected the new Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), in Anambra State.

Nwafor is the current State Chairman of, the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) Anambra State branch.

The new NLC Chairman took over from Comrade Chinwe Orizu whose tenure came to an end today.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the election which took place at Anambra NUT house Awka, on Tuesday, was supervised by the National President NLC, Joe Ajaero, security agencies Anambra government officials and the media.

Ajaero, represented by the ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who also served as the returning officer for the election, declare the Nwafor winner after polling 274 votes against the close opponent who scored 241 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Nwafor said he is trusting in God to pilot the affairs of the union in Anambra State to a greater height.

He promised to prioritise the welfare of Anambra workers adding that, the immediate past Chairman made a lot of impact in her tenure.

He appealed to the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo to build a Union house for Anambra workers.

Nwafor is expected to Chair the union for four years.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE