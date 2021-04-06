NLC donates flat to late president’s family

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has finally provided a housing unit, a three-bedroom flat to the widow of its former president, Comrade Paschal Bafyau’s widow and children.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who spearheaded the process handed over the keys and documents of the three-bedroom apartment to the widow of late Comrade Bafyau, Mrs Jessica Bafyau, recently at the Labour House, Abuja.

The Head of Information, NLC, Comrade Benson Upha, said the NLC President put it upon himself to provide a modest shelter for the family of the former President, Late Comrade Pascal Bafyau, adding that Wabba drove the process and was able to obtain a modest house for the widow.

While handing over the keys and document to Bafyau’s widow, Wabba said solidarity is part of the assets in trade unionism and labour movement

Wabba said: “Solidarity is part of the assets that trade unions and their members have and I think it is on that premise that the organs of the congress led by the National Administrative Council (NAC) thought that it would be important to assist the family of our former president, late Comrade Pascal Bafyau; to have accommodation because before now, the payment of the rent of where they live had been an issue.

“Every time we had to seek support to try to continue to pay for the rent. We thought that having something permanent would be better than renting, and with the support of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Service Employees, we were able to purchase a building constructed by the Federal Housing Authority for the family.

“The event of today is actually to hand over the keys of this house to our mother, the widow of late Comrade Pascal Bafyau and the children that are here.”

Wabba said the congress, under his leadership had also continued to support the family of late Chima Ubani, late Olaitan Oyerinde, and the Vanguard Newspaper’s photojournalist who died in an accident while on assignment with former President of NLC, Adams Oshiomhile, along with Chima Ubani, some years ago.

Wabba said, “also on the issue of Chima Ubani, under my leadership we have also continued to support the family for five years and that has remained very consistent. We have released that support to the family of late Chima Ubani, and also to the family of the Vanguard Newspaper’s photojournalist that died along with Chima Ubani in that ghastly motor accident.

“Not only that, we also extend the same gesture to the wife of our comrade, late Olaitan Oyerinde of which is also going to be a support for the next five years. It is actually in continuation of the philosophy and tradition the trade union movement is known for, that is why we say solidarity forever.”

Wabba added: “I thank members of the NAC, members of the Central Working Committee and members of the National Executive Council that have made this a possibility, particularly an accommodation for the family of our late Comrade Pascal Bafyau. It is therefore my honour and very rare privilege to hand over the documents and also the keys to our mother, the wife of late Comrade Paschal Bafyau. This property is donated without any encumbrance to the family. It is a three-bedroom apartment at Federal Housing Mass Housing, Zuba.”

Responding, Mrs Bafyau commended the NLC and its leadership and expressed appreciation to the congress for remembering those who have served the labour movement but are no more.

She said: “On behalf of the family, I want to appreciate the leadership of the NLC for providing the accommodation to us after the departure of your colleague, Comrade Paschal Bafyau. Whatever you are doing today, you are doing it for yourself as well because whatever you sow, you will reap it.

“I know, if he is the person he would have done the same to any of you. The Paschal I know would rather sleep with hunger than to allow someone else sleep in hunger. Whatever he has he would hand it to somebody else, and his family will suffer. But he prefers to see another person enjoy, than him enjoying himself.

“That is the Paschal I know, he has given so much. Anything that would please labour, that is what Paschal will work for not for himself, not for his family.”

She added: “For what you have done today for his family, even in his grave, he would appreciate it. So, I thank you very much, God will bless all of you. Whoever has contributed to this project will reap in abundance.”

