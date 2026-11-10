NLC denies negotiating N40,000 wage adjustment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied negotiating the N40,000 consequential adjustment for federal workers, declaring that the responsibility for negotiating adjustments to existing salary structures rests with sectoral unions and their respective negotiating councils, not the Congress.

The Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Benson Upah, stated this in a press release dated November 8, 2026, in which the Congress described allegations linking it to the ₦40,000 across-the-board adjustment as false and a distortion of Nigeria’s collective bargaining framework.

The NLC explained that while it participates in the tripartite process for determining the national minimum wage, negotiations on consequential adjustments following the approval of a new minimum wage are conducted by the relevant negotiating structures in the public and private sectors.

According to Upah, the Congress’s responsibility in the national minimum wage process is to negotiate the basic wage floor below which no worker should be paid, while the alignment of existing salary structures with the new minimum wage is left to the respective sectors.

“For the purpose of clarity, we state that the national minimum wage is set through a tripartite process involving the labour movement, the government, and employers’ representatives. The NLC’s mandate at this stage is clear and unambiguous: to negotiate the national minimum wage; the primary and basic floor below which no worker should be paid. This is the foundational wage upon which all other wage structures are built,” he said.

He explained that once the national minimum wage had been agreed upon through the tripartite process, negotiations on consequential adjustments became the responsibility of the respective sectors.

“Once the national minimum wage has been agreed upon through the tripartite process, the responsibility for negotiating consequential adjustments, the process of aligning existing wage structures with the new minimum wage, and falling to the respective sectors. This is a fundamental principle of collective bargaining that we cannot belabour here,” Upah stated.

Giving a breakdown of the negotiating arrangements, the NLC said the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), comprising government representatives and approximately eight trade unions with their national leadership, negotiates with the Federal Government on the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

It added that corresponding structures at the state level negotiate with state governments, while industrial unions in the private sector negotiate directly with employers’ associations according to the peculiarities of their respective industries.

Providing an example of the private-sector arrangement, Upah said the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) negotiates with the National Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) on the application of the national minimum wage in the food and beverage industry.

He stressed that the NLC’s representation of workers in both the public and private sectors should not be confused with direct participation in consequential adjustment negotiations across the various sectors.

“The NLC represents both the private and public sectors. However, it is critically important to understand that the NLC does not sit at the table to negotiate consequential adjustments in the various sectors. The leadership of the unions in these sectors bears sole responsibility for the outcomes of consequential adjustments in their respective sectors,” he said.

Consequently, the Congress attributed the N40,000 consequential adjustment for federal workers to the public-sector unions and their negotiating leadership.

“Therefore, the claim that the NLC was responsible for negotiating the N40,000 across-the-board addition as consequential adjustment for federal workers is not only false but is a deliberate distortion of the collective bargaining framework in Nigeria.

“The N40,000 outcome was the sole responsibility of the leadership of the unions in the public sector,” Upah declared.

The Acting General Secretary further maintained that the Congress had never negotiated consequential adjustments with either the government or organised private-sector employers throughout the history of national minimum wage negotiations.

He said the JPSNC had consistently handled the responsibility in the public sector, while the Joint Negotiating Industrial Councils (JNICs) of the various industrial sectors performed similar functions in the private sector.

The NLC also accused unnamed opponents of the trade union movement of attempting to create confusion and division within the labour movement by attributing responsibility for the consequential adjustment to the Congress.

“We believe that this moment demands clarity and deep consciousness. The enemies of the working class are attempting to sow confusion and division within our ranks by shifting blame and obscuring the true loci of responsibility as we begin the negotiation of a new national minimum wage.

“The NLC stands firmly with the Nigerian working class and masses, and we will not allow our movement to be misrepresented by those who serve the interests of capital and exploitation,” the statement added.

Looking ahead to negotiations for a new national minimum wage, the Congress urged workers and the masses to hold the relevant institutions accountable for their respective responsibilities and expectations.

“The new national minimum wage is on the verge of being negotiated. This is a critical moment for Nigerian workers and the masses to take necessary steps to hold specific institutions accountable for their specific expectations,” Upah said.

He assured workers that the NLC would work to ensure that the outcome of the forthcoming negotiations reflected their economic realities and approached the standard of a living wage.

“The NLC will do its best to ensure that the outcome of this forthcoming exercise continues to serve Nigerian workers and masses and approximates a living wage.

“We will put adequate measures in place to ensure that consequential adjustment exercises are done by diverse institutions in creative ways for the benefit of Nigerian workers,” he added.

The NLC concluded its statement with a call on workers to remain vigilant, declaring: “May we all be alert!”