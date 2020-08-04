NLC condemns incessant killing, violence across Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the cruel and incessant killings and violence across the country, saying it was horrified at the escalating insecurity in different parts of the country.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the current sad state of affairs took another calamitous turn with the execution of five humanitarian workers by Boko Haram in Borno State, adding that the only crime of the affected workers was their selfless devotion to alleviating the lot of the hapless civilian population in the different crisis torn parts of north-east Nigeria.

“For the past seven months, the insurgency and terrorism of the Boko Haram sect and other violent groups across the country have widened in scope. Since January 2020, Boko Haram has increased the wave of terror on major transportation arteries in the northeast”, the NLC President lamented.

He regretted that owing to renewed attacks in northern Borno State, many Local Government Areas (LGAs) and towns have been displaced and now live in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

He pointed out that same specter of bloodletting, destruction and dislocation are occurring almost on daily basis in Southern Kaduna, while kidnapping, cattle rustling, and rural banditry have become the order of the day in Northern Kaduna, most parts of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, and Plateau states and other parts of North Central Nigeria.

He further regretted that the NLC had earlier alarmed the nation to the epidemic of rape mostly against the female gender, saying, “up till now, there are no concrete assurances that the identified cases are being diligently pursued and prosecuted.”

He said: “The deficit of robust investigation of these violent crimes with the intent of apprehending the masterminds and foot soldiers leave citizens with the eerily feelings that the country has now degenerated into a banana republic where autonomous power centers boldly competes for space and subservience with the state.”

The congress called on the Federal Government to quickly rejig the security apparatus and the security systems it has deployed to fight terrorism and violent crimes.

“Certainly, the current system is not working. Government must do whatever it takes under the powers bestowed on it to break once and for all the spine of terrorism and violent crimes in our country.” Wabba said.

