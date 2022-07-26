NLC-ASUU solidarity protest ground activities in parts of Lagos

Following an earlier warning given to the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) which has been on industrial action for almost six months, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday grounded activities in some parts of Lagos particularly Ikeja with a peaceful protest.

The protest started at Ikeja Under-bridge around 9: 00 am with the leadership of NLC and subsidiary unions including ASUU, SSANU and NASU and the renowned human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, in attendance was a directive from the national body of NLC and to be nationwide.

The protest is still ongoing by 12.10 pm as the protesters are now at the Governor House at Alausa Secretariat.

Speaking at the rally, the state Chairperson of NLC, Mrs Agnes Sessy said the NLC would only give two weeks ultimate to the Federal Government to resolve all issues causing prolonged paralysis of academic and all other activities in the nation’s public universities.

She said the failure of the Federal Government to resolve the crisis within two weeks from Tuesday, July 26, there would be a nationwide mass protest that would be more intense than that of the END SARS protest in 2020.

