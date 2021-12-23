NLC appeals to el-Eufai to consider giving bonus to pensioners

Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Kaduna State council, has appealed to Kaduna State government to consider pensioners on the approved bonus for all civil servants in the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the council, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and Christiana John Bawa, on Thursday.

While commending Governor Nasir el-Rufai for approving bonus for civil servants in the state, the council appealed to him to also consider pensioners in the approved end of year bonus for civil servants.

“We must commend Governor el-Rufai for the end of the year bonus to our members and we hope the state government would also consider the pensioners who gave in their best for the development of the state,” the NLC said.

The NLC has also commended the resilience and perseverance of the over 18,000 civil servants who were not paid their salaries for two months due to another payroll cleaning exercise embarked upon by the state government.

The statement expresses happiness that with the completion of the exercise, most of the affected workers have updated their records and have been paid their outstanding salaries.

The statement noted that the period was a difficult one to the affected and their families and hoped that the outcome of the exercise will help improve the well-being of the civil servants in the state.