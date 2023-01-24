Aside being the first female Bishop in Nigeria, she is also the first ordained female Priest, first Cathedral Administrator and…

Nkechi Nwosu: All you need to know about Nigeria’s 1st female Bishop

Right Reverend Nkechi Nwosu is the first ordained female Bishop in Nigeria. She was ordained on Sunday, January 22, at the Christ Methodist Cathedral Church North Central as the Bishop of Jos.

Here are all you need to know about the first female Bishop in Nigeria:

Place of Birth

Reverend Nkechi Nwosu was born on February 18, 1955 in Yaba, Lagos.

Educational Background

She attended Ovim Girls Secondary School, Ovim, Abia.

After her secondary school education, she gained admission to University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she studied Microbiology.

She worked with the Plateau State Ministry of Health and was later employed by the State School of Nursing as a lecturer.

The 67-year-old got her Masters degree in Medical Entomology and Parasitology from University of Jos.





She later went to University of Jos for her PhD programme in Zoology (Parasitology) where she obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Zoology (Parasitology).

Her ministerial career

Bishop Nwosu started her ministerial career at Methodist Theological Institute in Sagamu, Ogun. where she obtained Diploma in Theology.

Prior to this, she held various positions at Women’s fellowship.

After her graduation, she became an ordained deaconess with Okitipupa to join the Deaconess Order.

Family life

The names of her parents are Golden and Agnes Okoronkwo.

She is married to Barrister Obiy J. Nwosu, who is the Lay President Emeritus, Diocese of Jos. Their marriage is blessed with four kids; Chijioke, Ijeoma, Kelechi and Onyinyechi.

Achievements

Aside being the first female Bishop in Nigeria, she is also the first ordained female Priest, first Cathedral Administrator and first Synod Secretary.