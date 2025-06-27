NJC sacks nine Imo judges over age falsification

The National Judicial Council (NJC), under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has 10 judges in Imo State for age falsification and other unethical practices.

A statement signed by the NJC Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe, on Thursday in Abuja, disclosed that among the 11 judges recommended for compulsory retirement, 10 of the judges are from the Imo State Judiciary.

The council arrived at the resolution at its 109th meeting held on June 25, 2025 and presided over by the CJN.

“Nine of the affected judges of the Imo State Judiciary were found to have altered their dates of birth in their official records to confer on themselves the undue advantage of staying longer in service,” the statement noted.

The nine judges found to have falsified their records, comprising five High Court judges and four judges of the Customary Court of Appeal in Imo State.

They include: Justice M. E. Nwagboso (High Court), Justice B. C. Iheka (High Court), Justice K. A. Leaweanya (High Court), Justice Okereke Chinyere Ngozi (High Court), Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi (High Court), Justice Tennyson Nze (Customary Court of Appeal), Justice Ofoha Uchenna (Customary Court of Appeal), Justice Everyman Eleanya (Customary Court of Appeal), Justice Rosemond Ibe (Customary Court of Appeal).

Also, Justice Babatunde Bakre of the Ogun State High Court and Justice H. O. Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court were also recommended for retirement.

The NJC noted that it had received 86 public comments on shortlisted candidates in line with its April 2025 policy of transparency in appointments.

Of these, 73 were favourable, while five of the 13 adverse ones were dismissed for procedural defects.

On the other hand, the NJC barred Hon. Justice Isaac J. Essien of the National Industrial Court from elevation for three years over multiple breaches, including issuing a confiscation order on N1 billion belonging to the Nasarawa State Government while a related appeal and stay of execution were pending.

The Council also found that Justice Essien had used the court’s official letterhead to pursue personal entitlement and personally visited a court registry to verify an appeal, actions it described as “grossly inappropriate.”

The five other judges faced various levels of sanction: Justice Rahman A. Oshodi was cautioned for misuse of discretion in Lagos (Suit No. ID/232/53C/23); Justice Daniel Okungbowa, Chief Judge of Edo, was warned over abuse of discretion (Suit No. B1/555/2020); Justice G.B. Okolosi of Delta State received a final warning for repeated breaches of Section 294(1) of the Constitution and Justice Sa’adatu I. Mark of the Federal High Court was cautioned for late delivery of judgment beyond the constitutional 90-day limit.

The Council also dismissed petitions against four federal and state judges, including Justice A.M. Liman, Justice S.A. Amobeda, Justice Muhammad Auwal Haruna, and Justice Binta Fatima Murtala Nyako, finding no merit or noting voluntary withdrawal by petitioners.

It also absolved Justice M.A. Ikpambese, Chief Judge of Benue State, of any wrongdoing, while resolving to report the state Attorney-General, Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim, to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for attempting to unduly influence the judiciary.

A serial petitioner, Peter N. Ekemezie, was officially blacklisted from submitting future complaints to the Council.

The NJC accepted the voluntary retirement of Justice Babatunde Ademola Bakre (Ogun High Court) and Justice H.O. Ajayi (Kwara High Court).

