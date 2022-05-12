NJC recommends appointment of 48 judicial officers nationwide

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 48 candidates as heads of courts and judicial officers nationwide.

The recommendation followed the submission of the candidates’ names and presentation to the NJC by its interview committee.

According to a statement dated May 11, 2022, and issued to Tribune Online on Thursday by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective state governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

The statement read: “The National Judicial Council, at its 98th Meeting of 10 and 11 May 2022 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of the deliberation, recommended the under-listed names of Forty-eight (48) successful candidates as Heads of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Judiciaries in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, Hon. Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka Theresa Eberechukwu was recommended as Chief Judge of Imo State; Hon. Kadibahago Yusuf Abubakaragwai Ii as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State; Hon. Justice Okorie Victor Uchenna as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State; Felicia Mnguashimaikyegh; Omale Gabriel Anebi, Shishi John Mkoholga as judges of the High Court, Benue State; Auwalya’u, Mustapha Bello Adamu as judges of the High Court, Jigawa State; Diai Christopher Dumebi, Odebaleekuogbebaro, Gesikeme-Akebofahangonumere Mary as judges of the High Court, Delta State; Ladiagyermadaki, Longdendanladi Jacob, Elizabeth Ibrahim Angai, Samchidasplang Simon as judges of the High Court, Plateau State.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Hassan Shehukuwwa, Shamsudeenjaafar, Maryam Abubakarkaoje as judges of the High Court, Kebbi State; Ishakuyakubuhaliru, Felix Daniel Nzarga, Abbas Adamu Hoban, Maxwell Tartiuspukuma as judges of the High Court, Adamawa State; Clement Ohianikekere, Hawaeleojoyusufu, Isa Jamil Abdullahi as judges of the High Court, Kogi State; Okerekechinyerengozi, Onyekachi Michael Bless Chibueze, Antoinette Chinenyeonyeukwu, Innocent Chidiibeawuchi, Alinnorlotannachukwunyere Leo, Nwachukwuobinna Emmanuel as judges of the High Court, Imo State; Yahaya Mohammed Kanam as Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Plateau State.

Others are Nasiru Umar Zagga as Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kebbi State; Magajichiroma, Ibrahim Barkindo as Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal, Adamawa State; Mohammed Ahmad Isahdalibi, Shehu Ibrahim Yunusa as Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State; Yunusa Idris Kutigi, Muhammad Boyimarafa, Ubomunwana Sam as judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Abuja; Akumagbaete Francis as judge of the Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State; Momsisuribemareodo, Evaristus Paul as judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa State; Comfort Ekwuojotoluwase, Paul Ade Olupeka, Shaibuyakubu as judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi State; Okafor Emekapaulinus, Onuegbuchinemeremucheoma as judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State.