NJC goes digital, completes full-scale automation of meetings, operations

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has become fully digitalised with the completion of the full-scale automation of its meetings and operations.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who disclosed this in Abuja, stated that the giant stride was part of measures aimed at ensuring that the justice system is not crippled in the face of threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJC’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, said in a statement, on Tuesday, that the CJN spoke at the Automation retreat for members of the council in Abuja.

The CJN said the completion of the full-scale automation of NJC’s meetings and operations is intended to herald a regime of an electronic system to the Council’s document management, marking a significant departure and paradigm shift from the current paper-based operations.

The CJN represented at the occasion by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, said the NJC Chamber is now re-designed, retrofitted and equipped with a state of the art technology with in-built Security/Access control for the use of Council members.

He added that the re-designed Meeting Chamber has features like voice tracking/audio conferencing; full video/audio recording of meetings with (playback), call button-for assistance; wireless presentation/video call; video conferencing for members who are not able to attend; Intelligent System Retractable Tables and Enhanced Audio/Speakers Systems.

Other features he said, include; secured access to meeting rooms; an acoustic environment to eliminate echo and possible eavesdropping and avoidance of any listening devices; improved lightening and befitting restroom, canteen and lounge.

The features of the E-document management, the statement said, include but not limited to instant access to update version; selective or complete printing; remote access; sharing documents during virtual meetings.

The statement noted that the E- document also has a security/access or control mechanism that, only authorized members and Secretariat can download (if needed); the possibility of tracking who and what is done to a document; in case of committee assignments, only committee members can have access to documents pertaining to their respective committees.

Meanwhile, the CJN commended the NJC Secretary, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, for galvanising his staff as well as consultants to achieve what he described as a technological milestone.

