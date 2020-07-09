NIWA to shut Lalek Marine operations over Lagos boat mishap

The ill-fated Lalek Marine boat which capsized recently with 14 passengers rescued and six dead, failed to adhere to 6pm sailing regime guiding water transportation services in Lagos, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has revealed. This is even as the agency said it is shutting down Lalek Marine operations following the comoany’s disregard for extant laws guiding ferry operations in Nigeria.

In a preliminary report on the sad and avoidable incident, the Office of the NIWA Lagos Area Manager, Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah stated that the boat operator, apart from violating the extant time of operation regime which is at 6pm and not 8pm, the boat operator also overloaded the boat against the covid 19 protocol which allows only 60 per cent carrying capacity for all types of boats in order to encourage social distancing.

“We at NIWA responded immediately and joined the marine police, LASWA and other concerned agencies to rescue the 14 passengers and also recovered six others already drowned, with one missing.

“The MD of NIWA has directed that the jetty be monitored by NIWA police to avoid re-occurrence of the incident and to enable NIWA conduct full investigation to this very sad but avoidable violation.

“NIWA management, a month ago offered waiver and reduced sundry fees and other operational charges across board in the brown water economy to help stakeholders stick to post Covid 19 protocols and to check tendencies that might encourage violations of extant regulation regime.

“The Managing director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu knew that some operators might be tempted to make quick money to make up for the lost opportunities and financial loss experienced during the lockdown and therefore was futuristic and proactive to reduce the fees and charges, knowing the expected impact of the lockdown on operators but we can see from what happened that some operators are so uncaring and selfish to end the lives of innocent people through blatant violation of the rules of engagement,” Sarat Lara Braimah explained.

It will be recalled that the boat named lalek marine, operated out of Ebute Ero jetty on Friday night by 8pm and capsized on its way to Ikorodu, shortly after departure, with 14 passengers rescued and six dead with one missing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

Magu Moved Back To Detention At FCID

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau… Read Full Story

US Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organisation

The Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), breaking ties with the international health body as the country’s death toll from… Read Full Story