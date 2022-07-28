NIWA regrets loss of lives in Niger State boat accident

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has regretted the recent loss of lives in the Niger State Boat accident which occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022, stating that non-compliance with safety rules by boat operators is a major reason for incessant boat mishaps on the nation’s waterways.

In a statement signed recently by the NIWA national spokesman, Jibril Darda’u, the Authority said it would continue to enforce compliance with safety rules and regulations and employ other measures to achieve safe waterways for all.

The statement reads: “It is deeply saddening for us at the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, to once again condole with the government and people of Niger State on the recent boat mishap which occurred at Shiroro Local Govt Area on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

“We are all the more saddened because of the efforts we have put in place to ensure that basic safety guidelines and regulations are adhered to by boat drivers.

“Despite this, however, boat drivers and operators still sail in bad weather, overload their boats and oftentimes do not even wear life jackets for their own safety!

“Unless Operators and passengers alike buy into the imperative of safety on the waterways, no amount of enforcement or compulsion on the part of regulatory bodies can affect the desired results.

“While we regret the loss of lives and pray for the repose of the souls of the dead, the Authority will continue to enforce compliance with safety rules and regulations and employ other measures to achieve safe waterways for all.”

