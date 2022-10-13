NIWA provides ferry services to flood victims in Kogi State

THE Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has directed the Area Manager of Lokoja Area Office to quickly release NIWA boats to provide services for stranded travellers in Lokoja and Koton Karfe of Kogi State in order to ease the suffering of the travellers caused by the flood.

NIWA gauge readers in Lokoja confirmed that the 2012 flood level was 12.84 metres whereas that of this year is reading 13.22 metres, hence, the 2022 flood level has surpassed that of 2012 with 0.38 metres.

The flood this year has overtaken some major roads in Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton Karfe Local Government Areas of Kogi State which made it impassable for travellers from or through Lokoja to Abuja thereby creating serious hardship on Nigerians.

It is in this regard that NIWA, in conjunction with Boat Owners Association, have been providing succour to these victims in compliance with the safety guidelines of wearing life jackets, avoiding overloading, overspeeding and night sailing.