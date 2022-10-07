NIWA provides ferry services for flood victims

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu has directed the area manager of the Lokoja Area Office to quickly release boats to provide services for stranded travellers in Lokoja and Koton Karfe of Kogi State in order to ease the suffering of the travellers caused by the flood.

According to NIWA gauge readers in Lokoja, they confirmed that the 2012 flood level was 12.84 meters whereas that of this year is reading 13.22 meters, hence, the 2022 flood level has surpassed that of 2012 by 0.38 meters.

The flood this year has overtaken some major roads in Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton Karfe Local Government Areas of Kogi State which made it impassable for travellers from or through Lokoja to Abuja thereby creating serious hardship for Nigerians.

It is in this regard, NIWA in conjunction with the Boat Owners Association has been providing scour to these victims in compliance with the safety guidelines of wearing life jackets, avoiding overloading, overspeeding and night sailing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

47.5 Million People Worldwide Suffer Dementia ― Expert

A medical expert, Ugoeze Aguwamba Eileen Chinedu has declared that approximately 47.5 million people worldwide now battle with dementia….….

Kunle Afolayan: The Camera Of A Master Craftsman

IT can be no surprise that Anikulapo, the latest offering by Kunle Afolayan, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated filmmakers and directors, is currently enjoying rave reviews…….…

Allow State Security Outfits To Bear Arms, Deji Of Akure Tells FG

The Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ondo state and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, on Thursday, lent his voice to the clamour that the state security outfit, Amotekun and other security outfits..…

Insistence On Water Bill, Another Instance Of FG’s Insensitivity To Nigerians’ Plight ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday decried Federal Government’s insistence to pass the repeatedly rejected Waterways Resources Bill into law, describing the move as another instance of how the government was often hell-bent…..