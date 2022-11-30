NIWA pilots barge movement of 22 trailer worth of tiles to Onitsha

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Wednesday said it recently supervised the barge movement of 22 Trailers of Tiles by the West African Ceramic Limited to Onitsha River Port from Ajaokuta.

In a statement signed by the agencys’ Spokesman, Jibril Darda’u, NIWA said that the company took advantage of the dredged channel of River Niger in conveying the tiles on a barge M.V Vega owned by the company using a tugboat piloted by NIWA onboard crew with an escort from Inland Waterways police for adequate security.

According to NIWA, “In a recent development, the West African Ceramic Limited a leading manufacturer of tiles in Nigeria under the brand name ‘Royal’ in Ajaokuta, Kogi state has successfully moved goods (tiles) that are worth Twenty-Two trailers to Onitsha River Port, Anambra state.”

The NIWA statement quoting the Public Relations Officer of West African Ceramic Limited, Mr Hassan Ilugbami, disclosed that the company took advantage of the dredged channel of River Niger in conveying the tiles on a barge M.V Vega owned by the company using a tugboat piloted by NIWA onboard crew with an escort from Inland Waterways police for adequate security.

On returning, the barge carried laterite, a major raw material for the production of tiles that is worth Twenty-Seven trailers back to Ajaokuta, Kogi state.

The company confirmed to NIWA that they will continue to take advantage of the dredged channel from Ajaokuta to Onitsha which is 162KM in moving all her products because is cheaper and safer.

