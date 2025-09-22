NIWA moves to revive Oguta River port

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Monday said it has commenced the process of reviving the Oguta River Port in Imo State.

The Managing Director of the NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, disclosed this on Monday during a meeting with the Technical Team of the Orashi Special Energy Free Trade Zone, led by its Managing Director, Dr Chioma Nwachukwu, at its Liaison Office in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Oyebamiji disclosed that the Oguta River Port is central to the development of the South East region and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Federal Ministry of Marine Economy.

According to the MD, NIWA is open to a public-private partnership for the quick revitalisation of the port facility.

At the meeting, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, the Managing Director of Orashi Special Energy Free Trade Zone, expressed the readiness of her company to work with the Authority in actualising the potential of the port facility to attract investments and promote industrial activities, and generate employment opportunities.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

