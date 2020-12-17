NIWA MD bags three awards of excellence

The Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu has bagged three awards of excellent performance from three different media firms in .

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the agency, Jibril Darda’u, the triple awards all came in December in recognition of the Managing Director’s tremendous achievements and contributions to the development of the Inland Waterways sector, nation building and selfless services to humanity.

“The first award, ‘Maritime CEO To Watch In 2020’ was bestowed on the NIWA MD by a maritime magazine, Shipping World Magazine in Lagos, recently. The second award, ‘Maritime Personality Of The Year 2020’ was bestowed on the NIWA MD in Abuja by the organizers of Leadership Excellence Awards, Igbere TV. The third award, ‘Lifetime Achievement Of The Year 2020’ was conferred on the NIWA MD by Top Flyers Magazine International also in Abuja.”

Accepting the awards, the NIWA MD thanked the media for closely monitoring his activities for the past one year in office and his humanitarian services to Nigerians which led to these awards.

In his words, “I see it as a scorecard of successes so far.

“Definitely, this will motivate me to strive and do more to achieve all the mandates given by President Muhammadu Buhari to transform the inland waterways transportation system in the country.”

