NIWA MD bags Icon of Diligence in Service award

THE Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, has bagged the “Icon of Diligence in Service Award by the Exposure Media at the 2025 annual lecture and award presentation of Exposure Media in commemoration with the 26 years of un-interrupted democracy in Nigeria held at the Nigeria National Merit Award secretariat, Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, the MD represented by Engr. Mohammed Dangana, General Manager (Special Duties), said, “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Exposure Magazine for the recognition.

“It is a testament, not just my work, but the support and encouragement I have received along the way. This reflects our collective efforts and shared commitment to excellence. Every achievement we have celebrated has been a result of our collaboration, hard work, and unwavering spirit.”

The MD extended his appreciation to his mentors and leaders who guided him through his journey in life. He also thanked his family and friends for their steadfast support and encouragement.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Olayemi Gabriel, publisher of the Exposure Media, said the recognition of the awardees are not limited to their personal achievements but also positively impacted their communities, inspired and strived to make our beloved nation a better place.

Mohammed Dangana received the award on behalf of the Managing Director.

