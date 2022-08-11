NIWA considers South African firm for inland waterways surveillance project

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is seriously considering a proposal from a South African firm for the installation of cameras and a Command Control Centre for surveillance of Nigerian inland waterways.

NIWA’s Managing Director, Dr George Moghalu revealed this during a media parley in Lagos recently.

According to the NIWA boss, the agency has visited South Africa on invitation by the company to see how it operates the same surveillance service for South Africa’s inland waterways, even as the company has equally conducted an assessment of Nigerian inland waterways.

Moghalu stated that with the installation of cameras and a Command Control Centre, NIWA will be better positioned to monitor activities on the inland waterways to curb unprofessional conduct and respond speedily to accidents.

When notified that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Nigerian Navy have similar surveillance systems, Moghalu said NIWA would explore synergy with other agencies to attain a cost-effective and efficient surveillance platform.

Meanwhile, the NIWA boss stated that the agency has intensified efforts to sensitize riverine communities on safety measures and standards for inland waterways operations, especially on the use of standard life jackets, ban on night travel and overcrowded boats.

His words: “I have told my Area Managers across the nation that I want to have biweekly reports on sensitization activities. In terms of reaching these locals, using radio is the best but it’s also important to engage them physically using the churches, mosques, traditional rulers and religious leaders.”

