NIWA begins enforcement of boat operators’ licence on Lagos waterways

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said it has started the enforcement of the licence of boat drivers on Lagos waterways.

Recall that the Lagos Area office of NIWA, had last year, introduced a mandatory training programme and licences for all boat operators in order to reduce the rate of mishaps.

According to the Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, the new licence would be valid for use anywhere in Nigeria and would last for three years after which it would be renewed.

In a chat with newsmen recently, NIWA confirmed that enforcement has started in August. The Head of Marine, Lagos Area Office, Elsie Egwuatu, confirmed the development.

Egwuatu said that lots of boat operators are coming to certify their boats and are also obtaining their licences.

“Yes, the enforcement commenced this August. My observations are that a lot of operators are regularising. That is, they are coming to certify their boats,” Egwuatu said.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Boat Operators Unit, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Omotayo Owolabi, affirmed to our correspondent that the enforcement has started and boat operators have started getting their licences.





Owolabi informed that NIWA’s task force has been patrolling the waterways and some boats have been impounded. He noted that the owners have been asked to report to the NIWA office to register and obtain their licences.

“They have started the enforcement now. Many people are licensing their boats now. It is not easy, but it is a gradual process. It commenced this August. They do go on patrol here and there. Some boats were arrested and people were asked to come to the office to register which they are doing now.

“Everyone is complying. It is the law. We cannot get it perfectly overnight. It is a process we have to go through which involves money. Although things are really hard, but notwithstanding, it is the law. We have to comply with the law. Many boat operators are complying,” Owolabi concluded.