NITRA Innovative Forum 2020: ATCON, NITDA, others join innovation train

All is set for the 2020 edition of the annual Innovative Forum being organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA).

This year’s edition, which will hold as a Webinar due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated for tomorrow.

A statement from the NITRA Secretariat said that more partners have signed up for the event, which will discuss the needs for a fortified ICT sector during and after the

COVID-19 period and the level of preparedness of ICT stakeholders to embrace the challenge of being pivotal to the stability and growth of all other sectors.

With the theme, “Multi-stakeholder Approach To National Recovery Post-Pandemic”, the event will further look at what the ICT industry is doing to cushion the effect of the pandemic and what measures are being put in place to reposition it for post-pandemic challenges.

According to the National Secretary of the Association, Mr. Chidiebere Nwankwo, ‘NITRA Innovative Tech Forum’ is an annual event by NITRA and a contribution by the ICT media Association to the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) innovations and policies in Nigeria.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami will be the Special Guest at the Webinar, while the Executive Vice chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Danbatta will deliver the Keynote address.

Other speakers at the Webinar will include Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Kachifu Abdullahi; Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr Gbenga Adebayo; President, Medallion communications, Mr Ike Nnamani and Co-founder, Digital Encode, r. Obadare Peter Adewale.

Others are President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola; Managing Director/CEO Galaxy Backbone (GBB) Limited, Professor

Muhammad Abubakar; Managing Director, CloudFlex, Aderemi Adejumo and Commercial Director, Spire Solutions, UAE, Sapan Agarwal.

It is expected that NITDA’s Director-General, Dr. Kashifu Inuwa, will, at the session, provide insight into its numerous developmental activities geared towards giving Nigeria a formidable regulation in ICT.

NITDA’s role is to develop, regulate and advise on Information technology in the country through regulatory standards, guidelines and policies. Additionally, NITDA is the clearing house for all ICT projects and infrastructural development in the country.

ATCON’s participation will bring to the fore, the contributions and challenges of telecom companies who are members of the Association.

Galaxy Backbone’s Managing Director, Professor Abubakar will also take participants through the various plans the company has developed to reposition government Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the digitisation ahead.

Galaxy Backbone is the information technology and shared services provider of the Federal Government of Nigeria. It has over a decade since its inception, also provided series for the private sector businesses.

Spire Solutions is a trusted ICT security solutions distributor and services provider. A leader in Information Security Solutions and Services in the MENA region, Spire holds exclusive distribution rights for the world’s best-known security solutions.

Along with its partner, Vmeets, Spire Solutions has partnered to provide a secured interactive platform for the event.

