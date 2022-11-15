NITP elects Atebije as new President, other excos

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has elected new principal officers, led by its President, Mr Nathaniel Atebije, to run the affairs of the institute for the next one year.

Atebije takes over from Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, the immediate Past President of the institute and a former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State.

The election was held during the Annual General Meeting of the Institute, held at the M&M Event Centre, Abuja.

Also elected into the National Executive Committee positions of the Institute were Ogbonna Chime as first National Vice President; Prof. Kingsley Ogboi as second National Vice President; Ashiru Olugbenga as National Secretary; Dr Mohammed Zayyanu as first Assistant National Secretary; Edmund Nwokaeze as second Assistant National Secretary; Zachariah Alonge as National Financial Secretary; Agomuo Emeka as National Treasurer; Sani Adamu as National Auditor and Dr David Olawale as National Public Relations Secretary.

Others are Dr Jesse Nor as Assistant National Public Relations Secretary; Ayodele Adejumo as Chairman Practice Committee; Dr Olanrewaju Samson as Chairman Publications Committee; Sani Daniel as Chairman Membership Committee; Dr Adams Baba as Chairman Education and Research Committee; Barnabas Atiyaye as Chairman Ethics and Disciplinary Committee; Austin Ukanwa as immediate Past National Secretary and Adeoye Opeyemi as an Ex-Officio.

The new president and Chairman of Council of the Institute is a registered planner with vast experience working in the public sector which has distinguished him.