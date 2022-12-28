NITDA warns against blackmailing money lending app, MoneyMonger

Info Tech
By Bode Adewumi
NITDA announces blockchain scholarship for 30,000 Nigerians, NITDA tasks youths on technological solutions on security, logistics, agric, Nigerians trained on data protection, NITDA begins training, NITDA partners army to manufacture military equipment, adopting market-creating innovations, 5G network crucial, NITDA launches policy , NITDA, Digital technology, NITDA partners ACM, Startup bill will grow, ABU denies threat
Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, Director-General, MITDA NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned against a money lending app “MoneyMonger” malware used by hackers to blackmail unsuspecting people.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, gave the warning recently in a statement issued in Abuja.

Umar said that the malware campaign was aimed at blackmailing users into accepting their demands or risk having their private information in the public domain.

“Developing countries like Nigeria are a prime target for dodgy loan apps and this has created an avenue for hackers to exploit.

“Although none of the 33 apps used in the deceptive scheme has been distributed through the Google Play Store, they have been distributed through unofficial app stores like Smishing, rogue ads, compromised websites, and social media campaigns.

“The campaign has reportedly racked up over 100,000 downloads,” Umar said.

She added that once the malware is installed, it harvests and uploads a wide range of private information from the victim’s device onto its server.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


According to her, the collected data includes GPS location, text messages, contacts, call logs, files, photos, and audio recordings, among others.

Umar said that the information will then be used to blackmail the victim into paying a high-interest rate.

She cautioned that individuals should install up-to-date anti-malware applications on their mobile devices.

“Always download applications from trusted sources, and read reviews before downloading any app.

“Beware of what information the app collects from your device and do not click on suspicious links,” Umar warned.

You might also like
Info Tech

Minister meets Space X, World Bank, Google to strengthen Nigeria’s Digital Economy

Info Tech

Africa positioned to benefit from genome editing technology —Minister

Info Tech

MediaTek dimensity 9000 Chipset now available in Nigeria

Info Tech

We will continue to support Fintech, others —SEC

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today
Tribune Frontpage 27th Deecember 2022

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More