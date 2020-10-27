NITDA trains federal workers on digital economy

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said it has trained workers from 89 Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) to build their capacities towards attaining the digital transformation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this at the closing of the phase one training for 442 members of the Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DT-TWGs) in Abuja last week.

Inuwa said the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the institutions with the aim of achieving the set target. He urged them to use the knowledge gained by championing digital growth in their organisations towards economic growth.

“Your organisations are the first set of FPIs in which we had carried out assessment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems, digital services and capabilities to identify gaps.

“By virtue of responsibilities, you are to coordinate the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), National e-Government Master Plan (NeGMP) and any digital transformation-related activities in the public sector at the federal level.

“You are to ensure that all ICT projects are designed and implemented in accordance with the provision of the Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) and the Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (NeGIF),” he said. Inuwa said that since the public service was the engine room for the implementation of government policies and programmes, there was need to build the capabilities of officials to deliver on government mandates.

“Due to roles expected from the beneficiaries in their organisations, we designed the contents, the learning objectives of the training with appropriate tasks to ensure effective class interactions, teaching and learning,” he said.

He, however, expressed the belief that the training would be sufficient to guide the beneficiaries in making the right decisions and taking appropriate actions leading to successful digital transformation in their various organisations.

Inuwa said they were trained in 12 areas including digital transformation; public sector perspective, .gov.ng domain management and sensitisation among others. He said that the training included an examination and certification to ensure that the beneficiaries took active part in the event.

Inuwa landed the 89 FPIs for taking part in the training, saying that workers in the organisations have been equipped with knowledge to help drive federal government digital agenda.

“I believe you are now in possession of basic skills and knowledge to carry out your responsibilities successfully in your various organisations.

“NITDA is there to support you on your journey towards digital transformation,” he said.

Inuwa also said that the agency was planning on engaging Chief Executives and heads of agencies to ensure that the training was a bottom-to-top approach for sustainable digital growth.

Mrs Minnah Okali, a participant from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) urged the benefitting institutions to support indigenous ICT products to ensure growth.

Okali also said there was the need to pay attention to digital identification of citizens which would in turn ensure digital economy for the country.

Some of the participants at the training included workers from Galaxy Backbone Limited, National Orientation Agency, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Ministry of Aviation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).