NITDA trains 60 rural women ICT ‘Techpreneur’

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has continued in its national-wide capacity building on digital literacy for the teeming youths and women across the country.

This is part of its effort in bridging the digital divide in the country through the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Digital literacy and skills, which is a key pillar in the Agency’s Strategic Road Map and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024 have remained a key focus of NITDA in ensuring the acquisition of digital skills across different works of life as well as support the goal of achieving 95% digital literacy level in the next ten years.

In implementing this strategic pillar, NITDA, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has concluded a 4-day capacity building of Women on ICT Techprenuership in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, where 60 brand new HP laptops were presented to all participants who were drawn from various local governments within the state.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, who was represented by the Special Assistant on Economic Empowerment, Malam Muhammed sheikh Mujaddadi, commended NITDA’s commitment to innovation-driven enterprises for micro, small and medium enterprises to thrive.

The participants were advised to make good use of the tools received from NITDA in collaboration with the Jigawa State Government in ensuring that they are self-reliant in the Digital world.

In his remarks, the NITDA Director-General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa who was represented by the supervisory department’s desk officer, Folayan Micheal Oluwasegun, admonished all participants to apply the knowledge gained in their various fields.

“The aim of the training is to equip the women on how to utilize modern ICT tools in doing their online businesses,” the DG said.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the organisers of the laudable program and promised to make good use of the knowledge and materials received.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.NITDA trains 60 rural women ICT ‘Techpreneur’

NITDA trains 60 rural women ICT ‘Techpreneur’