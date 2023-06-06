The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has showcased Nigeria’s Innovative Information Technology Policy Formulation Approach at the just concluded London Blockchain Conference.

NITDA led the Nigerian delegation at the conference, held from 31st May to 2nd June 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth II International Conference Centre, Westminster, London, United Kingdom.

The Director General/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, represented by Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, Director, Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions, participated in a panel discussion on “Blockchain Innovation Program: Changing Lives Through BSV Education”.

He informs the global Blockchain community of Nigeria’s innovative approaches towards ensuring nationwide adoption of the technology.

Mr Inuwa also said that the National Blockchain Policy for Nigeria, approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday 3rd May 2023 was unveiled on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

He further stated that the Policy was developed to help Nigeria’s transition into the digital economy by using Blockchain technology in boosting innovation, improving public services, creating job opportunities, reducing corruption and driving economic growth.

Recall that the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS) was launched and unveiled in 2019.

Inuwa highlighted the global high demand for employable skills. He said with a population of over 200 Million, Nigeria accounts for about 50 per cent of West Africa’s population.

He further stated that Nigeria has a significant brain capital and a strong comparative advantage to leverage Blockchain technology to supply highly skilled labour to the global market.

“It is in this regard that the Agency commissioned the National Talent Gap Assessment that resulted in the development of the National Digital Skills Strategy.

“The NITDA Blockchain Scholarship Scheme with Domineum Blockchain Technology Solutions as the implementing partner and BSV Blockchain Association through BSV Blockchain Academy as the content provider is part of the Agency’s grand plan of adding 500,000 Blockchain professionals to the talent pool, with the aim of making Nigeria a leading talent hub for Blockchain innovation and development.





“The first batch of the Scholarship programme recorded about 92,000 applications out of which 32,000 have successfully completed the programme and their certificates issued at the launching and unveiling of the Policy”, NITDA said in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar.

The statement stated that Nigeria secured the commitment of BSV Blockchain Association through Stefan Mathews, co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the nChain Group, a global Blockchain technology and Intellectual Property holding company as well as Executive Committee member of Bitcoin Association, for subsequent batches of the programme.

“It may also be recalled that NITDA issued the National Blockchain Adoption Strategy in 2021, after a series of engagements with ecosystem stakeholders. The Strategy focused on six initiatives, namely the Establishment of the Nigeria Blockchain Consortium; the Strengthening of the Regulatory and legal framework; Provision of National Digital Identity; the Promotion of Blockchain Digital Literacy and Awareness; Creation of Blockchain Business Incentive Programmes; and Establishment of a National Blockchain Sandbox for Proof of Concepts and Pilot Implementation.

“The National Blockchain Policy leverages the successes achieved as well as lessons learned from the implementation of the Strategy.

“The Director General further reiterated NITDA’s commitment to sustaining the momentum, leveraging Blockchain technology in particular and emerging technologies in general, towards transforming Nigeria into a leading digital economy, providing quality life and economic prosperity for all”, the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…