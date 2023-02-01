NITDA partners Uniccon group to achieve FG’s 2030 digital literacy goals

THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is set to partner with Uniccon Group on the Federal Government’s Digital Literacy Goals of attaining 95 percent digital literacy in the country by 2030.

The company’s innovation, Omeife humanoid robot, has software features known as Omeife as a Service (OaaS) that strongly impacts and aids the attainment of the set goals.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this during a tour of the group’s facilities on Monday in Abuja.

Inuwa said NITDA was interested in how Omeife could help in the actualisation of the goal as it looked forward to integrating it into the agency’s Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate a robust learning experience.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be prepared to this effect, adding that the agency is ready to partner with Uniccon in advancing digital economy transformation in Nigeria.

Inuwa said that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Pantami, had directed NITDA to work with Uniccon toward the commercialisation of Omeife,

He said this collaboration would help to meet the government’s digital literacy target by 2030.

The DG commended the group’s team on the progress made with Omeife and other innovative projects.

The chairman of the company, Mr Chuks Ekwueme, alongside other members of the team, took Inuwa and his entourage comprising officials of the agency and its subsidiaries on a tour of the company’s facilities.

Ekwueme highlighted advancements in the robot’s capabilities, including enhancements in her ability to aid knowledge acquisition and language learning through her proficiency in English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin English and other African languages.





He expressed gratitude to NITDA for the agency’s support of the recent launch of Uniccon’s invention, Omeife, the first African humanoid robot.

Ekwueme lauded the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, NITDA, other agencies and institutions for their support of indigenous innovations.

