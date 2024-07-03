In furtherance of efforts geared at propelling Osun State and its people seamlessly into the fourth industrial revolution and ensuring business owners and the state at large improve their productivity and efficiency via digital technology to automate their operations and processes, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Osun State Government have engaged in a partnership that will result in the creation of new business models, innovative products and services as well as new ways of doing business in line with global best practices.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Technical and Vocational Education, Dapo Ademola-Adesina, who led a delegation from Osun to the agency in Abuja last Thursday emphasized that the end has come to the old traditional economy as the global economy is experiencing massive, accelerated digital transformation which has resulted in the creation of new business models, innovative products and services and very new ways of doing business.

He added that, “you would agree with me that Digital IT solutions are replacing hardware materials and data has become a valuable currency in this new digital age. This means that the digital economy is growing exponentially every year, and this is expected to continue at an accelerated rate in the near future.

“Therefore, we seek your collaboration to ensure that we engage this maximally for economic development and prosperity in Osun. Also, digitisation has increased the versatility in learning as the business world continues to evolve. Meaning, online classrooms have provided alternative ways for students to learn. In Osun, we have nine Technical Colleges, established to harness the much required skills that would industrialize the state. We are appealing to you for collaboration for the establishment of E-learning centres for our students,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Ministry of Innovation, Science, Technology and Digital Economy, Mrs Olufunke Bukola Jolayemi, appealed for a stronger synergy between the agency and the Osun State Government for sustainability of intervention programmes and for future opportunities.

In his response, the Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi expressed his gratitude to the government of Osun State for being proactive in ensuring that the people are not left behind in the digital economy.

“Let me express my sincere appreciation for the bold step you have taken for this trip because Osun to Abuja is a long distance. This showed how committed you are to the economic development of the people of Osun.

“We have noted the talking points and I can assure you of our readiness to collaborate with you in ensuring that the good people of Osun benefit from intervention programs that will aid digital economy to thrive in the state,” he reiterated.

Those present at the meeting included the Director, NITDA DG’s Office, Mr Eniola Abiola; Acting Director Of Standard Guideline And Frameworks Department; Barrister Emmanuel Edet; Director IT-Infrastructure Solutions, Mr Oladejo Olawumi; Mrs Iklima Musa, Special Assistant On Strategy And Innovation; Dr. Aristotle Onumo, Director Of Corporate Planning And Strategy; and Director of Technology, Osun State Ministry of Innovation, Science, Technology, Mr Lateef Olatoke Ajiboye, Mr Adebisi Shittu (PA to the Special Adviser on TVE) and Mr Adebayo Fajinmi ( Media Aide to the Special Adviser on TVE).

ALSO READ: Accident claims life of UNIMAID Professor