NITDA commends NGO for empowering 500 girls in tech literacy

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commended a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation for empowering 500 girls in tech literacy.

The Special Assistant to the Director-General of NITDA, Mrs. Iklima Musa, made the commendation in her goodwill message at the WeTechHer Graduation and book launch in Abuja.

The event which was organised by the Lola cater to the needy foundation in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Committee of States’ Commissioners of Education in Nigeria also launched book titled, “Tech Queens: The Code to the Future, to showcase the creativity, growth, and breakthroughs of girls across Nigeria who have excelled in this initiative.

Musa said, “This initiative by the Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation is indeed apt, and is an initiative that is welcome in an era where technology is exponentially growing,

“There is a need for inclusion, not just the inclusion of the vulnerable, but inclusion of our girls, to ensure that we raise the right leaders.”

Musa also stressed the importance of girls and women being architects of sustainable solutions and systems, rather than just active users of technology, adding that there is no country that can ever develop when half of its population is left behind.

The NITDA official also pointed out the agency’s initiatives to promote digital literacy and talent development in the country.

“One of our initiatives is the Digital Literacy for All program, which aims to achieve a level of digital literacy in Nigeria of around 70% by 2030,” she said.

Musa congratulated the graduating girls, saying, “You are the leaders of tomorrow. Continue to innovate, build, and be strong. This is just a first step for you.”

She encouraged them to solve key problems in the nation and to take up emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

The SA to DG NITDA also cited examples of women who have made a positive impact in the tech space, including those who have developed solutions to detect early breast cancer and protect access to financial exclusion. “These are things that we want to see going forward. You guys are the future of tomorrow.”

Musa expressed her delight in seeing the girls take up technology and innovation, stating that it is crucial for the country’s development. “We are very open to collaboration and partnership with stakeholders to ensure the success of initiatives like this,” she added.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Youths on Gender Matters, Hon. Kehinde Charity Awujoola, in her goodwill message, stressed the importance of equipping young girls with skills in emerging technologies, stating that it is “nation-building.”

“In a world increasingly driven by digital innovation, equipping young girls with skills in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and Renewable Energy is not only forward-thinking—it is nation-building,” she said.

The Minister’s representative praised the Lola Cater Foundation for its commitment to empowering girls and women, saying, “The Lola Cater Foundation has shown us what is possible when commitment meets compassion, and when empowerment meets opportunity.”

She commended the foundation and its partners for their efforts, stating that their work echoes the ministry’s vision of raising a generation of digitally empowered youth.

Awujoola congratulated the graduating girls, saying, “You are not just learners—you are leaders in the making. You have proven that with the right support, our daughters can rise to the same technological heights as anyone, anywhere in the world.”

She, therefore, assured the graduates of the ministry’s support, promising to work closely with the foundation to expand the impact of the initiative across every state in Nigeria.

The Director of the FCT Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) Dr. Kolawole Olobashola, emphasized the importance of ICT skills in today’s digital world, stating that it helps one develop new skills, become more creative, and stimulate the development of imagination and initiative.

The director highlighted the significance of the theme, “Tech Queens: Unlocking the Digital Future for Nigerian Girls,” saying it is a national necessity to empower Nigerian girls to lead the digital revolution.

He noted that girls in Nigeria face significant barriers to accessing technology and digital education, including cultural norms, poverty, early marriage, and limited access to schools and internet services.

Olobashola, however, said, empowering girls with digital skills is crucial for their education, employment, and economic empowerment.

He stated that with skills like coding, graphic design, digital marketing, and data analysis, girls can access jobs in the global digital economy.

The Head of Education, Nigeria Governors’ Forum who is also the Chairman Committee of States Commissioners of Education Nigeria, Dr. Leo Ebenezer while speaking, stated the commitment of all commissioners of Education Nigeria (CoSCEN) that every girl child is empowered in tech.

He also said the girls will be incorporated in the annual International Day of the Girl Child’s Day of the Nigeria Governors Forum and CoSCEN event.

Meanwhile, the Founder of the Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, Ololade Ogunnubi, in her welcome address, expressed her pride and joy, stating that the event was a powerful statement of what happens when opportunity meets potential.”

She highlighted the program’s goal of equipping young girls with the skills, confidence, and community to thrive in a fast-evolving digital world.

“The program, which drew close to 1,500 applications in 48 hours, has seen girls from different states, backgrounds, and realities explore various tech skills, including web development, animation, artificial intelligence, robotics, data analysis, and digital marketing.”

Ogunnubi also commended the incredible support of partners, facilitators, and collaborators who made the program possible.

To the graduates, Ogunnubi said, “You are not just finishing a program. You are stepping forward as tech leaders, innovators, and future changemakers. You have shown courage, resilience, and brilliance. You are our Tech Queens, and the future is already brighter because of you.”

The book launch, “Tech Queens: The Code to the Future,” serves as a testament to what is possible when girls are given the tools and stage to shine.

Ogunnubi guests to continue investing in girls, technology, and the kind of future they want to see – one where no one is left behind.

The event celebrated the potential of girls in tech and marked a significant milestone for the graduates, who have acquired valuable skills to shape their future.