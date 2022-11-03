NITDA announces blockchain scholarship for 30,000 Nigerians

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Domineum Blockchain Solutions has announced the launch of the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship, 2022 Scheme.

The programme is aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology to develop career skill sets in emerging technologies.

Announcing the scheme on the Blockchain-day of “Digital Nigeria” event held on the 26th October, 2022, Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General/CEO of NITDA said the scholarship will help to “accelerate blockchain adoption in Nigeria and make Nigeria a global player in the blockchain industry”.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the scholarship to become “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution”.

The scheme has Domineum Blockchain Solutions as the implementing partner and BSV Blockchain Academy as the course content provider.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Mohammed Jega, the co-founder of Domineum reiterated its commitment to delivering “quality education and equipping participants with the skills to build real-life blockchain solutions”.

Similarly, Calistus Igwilo, the Course Coordinator and Country CTO of Domineum said that “blockchain will power the next generation data and the courses are carefully designed to equip participants with the right skills to become professionals and help shape the future of the blockchain industry.”

The program will be delivered through a hybrid mode (virtual and physical meetups) in all the states of the federation.

Outstanding teams in the project phase stand the opportunity to join an incubation program in London while others will be exposed to the BSV Ecosystem where they can be involved with various projects.

NITDA said the scholarship is open to every Nigerian that is willing to put in a minimum of 20 hours per week, has access to a laptop or desktop, and shows commitment and determination; no prior programming experience is required.

Application opens from 31st October to 28th November, 2022 and the course starts on 1st December, 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE