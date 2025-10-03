Nissi drops new single ‘Motivate’, features Olamide

In a vibrant fusion of Afrobeats and hip-hop, Nigerian-born genre-bending singer, songwriter, and creative visionary Nissi has released a powerful new single titled “Motivate,” featuring Nigerian rap icon Olamide. The single which officially dropped yesterday, October 3rd, 2025, is now available across all major digital streaming platforms.

“Motivate” is more than just a song, it’s a declaration of ambition, resilience and drive. Nissi’s smooth, soulful melodies uplift, while Olamide brings his signature lyrical fire to remind listeners that setbacks are never the end, but rather fuel for the comeback.

The collaboration marks a significant moment for Nissi as she continues to evolve and cement her sound, bridging musical styles and fanbases.

The song’s infectious beat and powerful message make it an anthem designed to move listeners on the dancefloor, in their spirits, and through their daily hustles.