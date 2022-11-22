NISS tutors extension agents, farmers on use of smart agricultural technologies

In a bid to enrich their knowledge and production practices which would lead to increased agricultural production and enhancement of food security, the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), South-West Zonal Office, recently organised a train-the-trainer workshop for extension agents and farmers in the south-west part of the country.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the workshop held on the premises of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Zonal Coordinator, NISS, Professor James Adediran, who also represented the national president of the institute, informed that the training is a follow-up of the earlier one organised by NISS for another set of participants in February this year where they were tutored on the understanding of climate smart agricultue and technologies required to adapt to mitigate climate change.

Adediran noted that:”Soil is part of our environment and it is a vital factor for agricultural production. Climate change has been found to adversely affect the productivity of soil and agricultural productivity.

“The effects of climate change otherwise known as global warming has herefore posed a serious challenge to agricultural systems including crops, livestock, forestry and fisheries, thus threaten food production and supply.

“It is therefore, necessary to find ways out on how to meet these challenges, increase agricultural production and sustain food systems for affected region, country, location and communities. This can be done by promoting climate smart agricultural technologies particularly through a profound agricultural transformation”.

Representative of the Executive Director, Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T),Professor Veronica Obatolu, A professor of soiul science at the institute, Professor Akin Oluwatosin, said:”As a result of climate change as being witnessed around the world, the technological approach by farmers has to also change.

“For us to be able to ensure food security, farmers need to be trained on how to respond to the climate change activities particularly in Nigeria, for example we have just experienced in Nigeria flooding all over the place. So, we have to train farmers on how to respond to the situation so that their farming activities would not be disrupted.”