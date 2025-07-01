NISO unveils logo, rolls out mission, core values

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has unveiled its logo and rolled out its mission, vision, and core values, as mandated by law and driven by a national imperative for transparency, neutrality, and reliability in grid operations and electricity market coordination.

NISO is a newly established entity responsible for the operation and management of Nigeria’s electricity grid and market. It was created by unbundling the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), as mandated by the Electricity Act of 2023.

NISO’s core function is to ensure a reliable and stable electricity supply by managing grid operations, market transactions, and ancillary services.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Engineer Abdul Bello Mohammed, said the mission of the organisation is to manage Nigeria’s electricity grid with reliability, efficiency, and transparency, which will enable a sustainable and competitive power sector that drives economic growth and improves quality of life.

Details later…

