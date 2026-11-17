Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has sought for stronger collaboration with the European Union (EU) to attract investments into Nigeria’s electricity sector, especially in the area of renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, and regional electricity market development.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NISO, Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello, made the call while receiving the EU delegation at NISO headquarters in Abuja, led by the Head of Partnership, Mr Massimo De Luca.

The NISO chief expressed his organisation’s commitment to strengthening relationships with the EU, noting the significant opportunities for European countries and investors to participate in Nigeria’s evolving electricity market.

Represented by the Executive Director, System Planning, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu, Bello identified investment opportunities across the entire electricity value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution, as well as technical training and capacity development, while also highlighting the prospects for renewable energy integration, noting Nigeria’s considerable solar and wind energy potential, especially in coastal areas and northern Nigeria.

He emphasised the need to move away from the traditional dependence on government funding for transmission infrastructure, advocating greater participation by third-party investors and the private sector, saying NISO had developed a draft framework to facilitate such investments and expressed the hope that the European Union would support efforts towards developing a bankable framework capable of attracting sustainable private sector participation.

De Luca said the visit was aimed at expanding EU-Nigeria cooperation in the energy sector, with particular interest in decarbonisation, transmission infrastructure and regional electricity connectivity, adding that the EU was increasingly shifting its approach from predominantly providing technical assistance towards facilitating concrete investments under its Global Gateway Strategy.

According to him, the strategy seeks to bring together EU member states, European financial institutions and private sector operators to develop investment partnerships capable of delivering tangible infrastructure outcomes.

He noted that the delegation was particularly interested in understanding NISO’s operational responsibilities, its system planning outlook and the critical investments required to strengthen Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

Other members of the delegation included Ms. Lania Cardanta, Team Leader for Green Transition at the Brussels Mission; Mr Nicolas Hitzenthaler, Head of Sector for Sustainable Energy and Climate Change at the European Commission; and Mr Dominique de Konink, who works with a technical assistance facility supporting EU institutions on sustainable energy matters.