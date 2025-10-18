NIS to establish zonal offices across Nigeria

In order to promote grassroots sports, talent development, and youth engagement, the management of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) has commenced the establishment of zonal offices across the six geopolitical zones.

The NIS management team, led by the Director-General, Comrade Philip Shaibu, visited Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to brief him on the Institute’s decision to establish its South-West zonal office in Abeokuta.

According to Shaibu, he is focused on implementing the core mandate of the Institute, which is to engage with the grassroots to discover future talents.

Shaibu said, “My vision as the DG/CEO of NIS is to ensure the implementation of the core mandate of the institution — to bring back what sports used to be in Nigeria. Our aim and vision in NIS is to engage our people at the grassroots. Bringing our services down to the grassroots will help us discover more talents, get our people trained, and, in doing that, we are building the sporting ecosystem.

“This initiative, Your Excellency Sir, aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope agenda, especially with regards to promoting grassroots talent and sports development, youth engagement, employment creation, and overall economic and wealth generation.”

He added, “Your Excellency, we visit you today to brief you on our activities in the NIS and also to inform you that Ogun State will serve as our zonal office for the South-West. When you talk about sports development today in Nigeria, your state stands out in terms of talent development, grassroots sports, and youth empowerment. So, we are here to solicit your cooperation in achieving this.”

Responding, Governor Abiodun commended the NIS DG and his team for considering Abeokuta as the South-West Zonal Office of the Institute.

“The decision to situate this zonal office in Abeokuta underscores Ogun State’s strategic importance and our growing reputation as a hub for sports development and youth empowerment in the region.

“We assure the NIS leadership of our government’s full cooperation and support towards the successful take-off of this zonal office, which will serve the entire South-West geopolitical zone.

“This initiative aligns with our vision to promote grassroots sports, talent development, and youth engagement. We look forward to a strong and enduring partnership with the National Institute for Sports as we continue to make Ogun State a true gateway to sporting excellence and opportunities,” Governor Abiodun stated.

The NIS delegation to Abeokuta included the Registrar, Mr Benson Belmond, Dr Remu Majoroh, Aisha Adoga, and Mrs Ukah.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE