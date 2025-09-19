NIS can personalise 1,000 passports per hour — Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) can now personalise 1,000 passports in just an hour, a milestone achievement in the 62-year history of the agency.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed this on Thursday after inspecting the newly built Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.

“This morning (Thursday), alongside the Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, I inspected the newly built Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS headquarters in Abuja,” he said.

“With these strategic infrastructural investments, which did not cost a kobo to the government, the NIS can now personalise over 1,000 passports in one hour.

He explained that before the development, the service could only process an average of 250 to 300 passports per day.

“To put it into perspective, long before this development, the service could only record an average of 250 to 300 passports daily. But today, under five work hours, the service can now deliver about 4,500 to 5,000 passports.” he added.

The minister described the initiative as a “major milestone,” noting that it marks the end of passport production at multiple centres across the world.

“As a major milestone, for the first time in 62 years of the Nigeria Immigration Service, this centralisation puts an end to the production of our passports at multiple centres across the world,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo was accompanied during the inspection by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap.

