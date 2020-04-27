NIRSAL targets 8 million farmers in new financing program, training

THE Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Landing (NIRSAL) has called on smallholder farmers and other agricultural stakeholders to enroll in a new programme it has launched to ease access to finances, training, inputs and other incentives in the sector.

NIRSAL said the package has a target of enrolling eight million farmers across the country with the hope of producing about 12 million metric tonnes of Grain Product Equivalent (GPE) on a yearly basis over the medium to long term.

The agency disclosed this on its Twitter account last week.

“The exercise aims at creating 16,000 Agro Geo-Cooperatives (ranging from 10 hectares to 20,001 hectares and above) on four million hectares of farmland and enrolling about eight million farmers across Nigeria who are expected to produce about 12 million metric tonnes of Grain Product Equivalent (GPE) annually over the medium to long term,” the statement said.

Anne Ihugba, NIRSAL’s head of corporate communications confirmed the post.

To achieve this, the agency urged eligible agricultural stakeholders “who are domiciled in or have access to their communities and farmers to take advantage of the opportunity as a means of employment and a source of income generation.”

NIRSAL is a non-bank financial institution established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2013 with the mandate to stimulate the flow of affordable financial investment into the agricultural sector, by de-risking the agribusiness finance value chains.

This is done through its five strategic pillars- Risk sharing, insurance, technical assistance, incentive and rating.

It advised interested stakeholders to enroll via https://nirsal.com/agrogeocoop/

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story