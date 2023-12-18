The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Plateau State Chapter, Mr Thomas Bajeh, has enjoined public relations practitioners to set a high standard of practice that would distinguish them from quacks parading themselves as professionals.

Bajeh gave the advice at the 2023 Award/Dinner Ceremony of the chapter held at Korrets Hamlet n Jos, Plateau State.

He stated that the NIPR is more committed than before to ridding the profession of quacks and urged certified members to place a premium on excellence through diligence and adherence to professional ethics.

The Chairman assured that NIPR would continue to pursue programmes designed to upscale the competence of members by providing opportunities for training and retraining.

He added that the chapter, especially its executive council, has organised various activities designed to showcase the relevance of the institute to society, such as organising an awareness creation programme in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the last voter registration exercise.

The chairman added that the chapter also organised a town hall engagement with the governorship candidates of various political parties in Plateau State before the February 2023 general elections.

He called on members to demonstrate more commitment to the chapter through regular payment of dues and participation in the chapter’s activities.

A council member of the NIPR, Prof. Sarah Lwahas, also emphasised the determination of the institute to enforce the NIPR Act, disclosing that a task force to identify and flush out unregistered practitioners would soon swing into action.

She urged members to be committed to upholding high ethical values to earn the profession’s respect.

Nine people were honoured with awards at the ceremony. They include the Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the Vice President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija; the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Agriculture Development Fund, Mr. Muhammed Abu Ibrahim; and a veteran media practitioner, Nde Gideon Barde.

Other recipients were the Plateau State Government, a former Council Member, Mr Haroun Audu, Mr Fred Chagu, Mrs Ruth Abwo, Mr Yakubu Gomos, and Mrs Rosemary Ettaba.

