NIPR signs MoU with Nasarawa to establish university of public relations

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State Government for the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL), to be located in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The UPRL, which will be the first tertiary institution in the world to incorporate Public Relations and Leadership as core components, is expected to be unveiled in November 2026, when Nigeria will also host the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF).

Speaking during the official MoU signing, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, who described the university as a global project, said it is being supported by 126 countries under the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management—the umbrella body of public relations organizations worldwide.

“This is a project being driven by the Global Alliance itself. It could have gone to any other country, but because of their love for Africa, they brought it here. Then, based on the strength Nigeria demonstrated ahead of others also willing to host the university, the Global Alliance decided to work with us,” he stated.

Dr. Neliaku further explained that the project is a practical step by the Institute towards addressing the leadership and governance challenges in Africa, which he described as the major impediment to the continent’s development.

In his remarks, the Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who handed over the Conveyance of Approval for the Grant of Land for the siting of the university, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all necessary measures are put in place for the commencement of academic activities.

He expressed delight that Nasarawa would host a world-class academic institution, noting that it will serve as a hub for manpower development and capacity building for indigenes of Nasarawa and neighboring states, positioning Nigeria as a center for grooming leaders for effective service delivery.

The MoU signed in Abuja outlines several benefits for the host state, including at least 20 annual scholarship slots for qualified indigenes—ensuring representation from each of the 13 local government areas when the institution begins operations.

It also provides 50 concessionary admission slots annually for qualified candidates sponsored by the Nasarawa State Government, with representation from all local government areas.

“It is only recently that we began to pay serious attention to leadership issues, especially in Nigeria. In the UK and the US, they have institutions dedicated to training leaders. The leadership component of UPRL will address the underdevelopment caused by poor governance. It will help us raise a new generation of credible leaders—individuals who will become the new Nigerians responsible for building a sustainable and progressive nation,” he said.

Emphasizing the role of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management as a key partner, Dr. Neliaku added that the organization will provide global faculty and technical support for the university. He stated that upon completion, the institution will attract positive global attention and elevate Nigeria’s international relevance.

Governor Sule, while expressing excitement over Nasarawa’s selection as host state for the global-standard institution, assured that perimeter fencing of the site would commence immediately, to be followed by the construction of key infrastructure.

He reaffirmed that the UPRL would become a center for manpower development and leadership training in Nasarawa and neighboring states, contributing to Nigeria’s emergence as a hub for effective leadership development.

